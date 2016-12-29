1D top list of highest paid European celebrities

Boy band One Direction have topped a list of the highest paid European celebrities in 2016, despite spending the year on hiatus.

The group, who spent the last 12 months pursuing solo projects, topped the Forbes list after bringing in 110 million dollars (£89.9 million) over 12 months.

They raked in the cash from the tail-end of their On The Road Again tour and endorsement deals with Pepsi and Colgate, Forbes said.

They comfortably defeated footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who came second on the list with earnings of 88 million dollars (£72 million) and singing superstar Adele, who brought in 80.5 million dollars (£65.8 million) between June 2015 and June 2016.

Tennis proved to be a lucrative sport with Swiss star Roger Federer taking fourth place on the list with 68 million dollars (£55.6 million) and Serbian champion Novak Djokovic coming in eighth with 56 million dollars (£45.7 million).

British musicians dominated the list though, with the Rolling Stones' relentless touring contributing to their 66.5 million dollars (£54.3 million) and DJ Calvin Harris raking in 63 million dollars (£51.5 million).

Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney earned 56.5 million dollars (£46.1 million) while Irish rockers U2 made 55 million dollars (£45 million).

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay completed the top ten with his 54 million dollars (£44 million).

Forbes calculated the ranking based on numbers from Nielsen, Pollstar, Box Office Mojo, Songkick and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders and some of the stars in question.