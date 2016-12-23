Many workers not confident over Brexit process, survey shows

Fewer than one in three workers are confident in the Government's ability to negotiate Brexit, a report shows.

Research by jobs site Glassdoor revealed that confidence levels among employees are starting to wane as the process of leaving the EU continues.

Confidence is particularly low in regions with the biggest votes to leave, including the Midlands and North East.

The survey of more than 2,000 adults showed that half do not believe Brexit will hit their jobs, while one in four voiced concern about the impact on their company.

More than one in four Londoners would consider leaving the UK to work in another European country after the process of leaving the EU is completed, compared with one in seven across the country.

Diarmuid Russell, of Glassdoor, said: "Although we're in a state of pre-Brexit purgatory in terms of business impact, it's clear that six months on those regions which backed Brexit now have little confidence that the UK will get a good deal.

"As things stand, just under half of the UK workforce believe that Brexit will impact their specific jobs.

"Already, over one in four Londoners would consider leaving the UK to work elsewhere in Europe.

"It will be interesting to see how these figures change once we enter formal negotiations, and the clock is ticking."

A government spokesman said: "We're currently preparing for a smooth and orderly exit from the EU and by working together with our European neighbours we're confident we will be able to secure a deal that works in the mutual interests of both the UK and the rest of the European Union.

"We want a deal that is unique to Britain, not an 'off-the-shelf' solution.

"That means pursuing a bespoke arrangement which gives British companies the maximum freedom to trade with and operate in the single market, and enables us to decide for ourselves how we control immigration."