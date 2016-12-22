Diageo workers accept deal to end pensions dispute

Workers at drinks giant Diageo have accepted a deal to end a dispute over pensions.

Members of the GMB union voted by almost 3-1 in favour.

The union's Scotland organiser, Louise Gilmour said: "After a long campaign our members have voted strongly to accept this deal which means they will continue to have a pension scheme that ranks among the very best in the UK private sector.

"Our members have shown resolve and responsibility in the defence of their pensions, standing up to the employer when necessary but also demonstrating that they are ready to negotiate meaningfully at all times.

"We will now sit down with Diageo and talk about the future to ensure the interests of our members are at the very heart of this hugely profitable global company that is so vital to the Scottish economy."