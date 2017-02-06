Telford's £10m university campus welcomes aspiring engineers at first open day

They will be the engineers of the future and now they have a £10 million facility in which to complete their studies.

The school of engineering at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Innovation Campus held its first open day this weekend in its new building and prospective students from all over the country attended to discover what courses were on offer.

They could choose from automotive engineering, aerospace engineering, mechanical engineering, electronics and telecommunications engineering, mechatronics engineering and manufacturing engineering.

But the biggest draw is the motorsport engineering course which lets them get hands on with Morgan and Formula 3 racing cars.

The university even boasts its own racing driver and the students learn all there is to know about the car, its components and the science behind it.

Tara Andrews, social media co-ordinator for University of Wolverhampton Race Team, said: “We have had graduates go on to work for Mercedes F1, Aston Martin and Rolls Royce and 100 per cent of our graduates work in the industry.

“The students learn all there is to know about the racing cars, how they work, how they are put together and how they run. They then get to see them on the racing circuit.

“In 2016 our professional racing driver Shane Kelly came second in the Formula 3 championship, which was great.”

One student who will enjoy the new and improved facilities is Helena Volkman, 20, from Spain. She moved to Telford to study civil engineering.

She said: “In the first year we learned how about the principles of design and now in the second year we are learning more about how to design and construct buildings.”

Principal lecturer Iain Lyall said that students using the new building will have the opportunity to examine minute components used in a variety of ways.

“We have a CT scanner here which we can use to look inside a metal object and see how it is put together,” said Iain. “We will be able to carry out research which will help companies locally and globally.”