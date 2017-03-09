Plans to extend Telford business park set to be approved

Plands to extend a Telford business park are expected to be approved by councillors.

Seven new industrial buildings are expected to be given the go-ahead, which will extend the Hortonwood Business Park.

It is proposed that the buildings will be built on land at the rear of the Wrap Services Ltd premises, on Hortonwood 45.

The new buildings will be for business, general industrial or storage use. It comes as Telford & Wrekin Council is continuing its drive to bring more big businesses into the borough to boost the local economy.

If the development goes ahead, it will cover a total of 11,600sqm of interior floor space, over a build area of 3.4 hectares.

A total of 250 car spaces, plus 19 disabled spaces and covered cycle racks offering 156 spaces would be provided spread across the site, with each unit having a service yard.

It is proposed that access will be provided off Hortonwood 60 from an existing road that currently serves a staff car park to the west of the neighbouring industrial units.

This would be upgraded to enable HGVs to manoeuvre in and out of the site.

In a committee report, by officer Libby Harper, it says: “The need for planning to encourage and not to act as an impediment to sustainable growth is recognised. It is therefore prescribed that significant weight should be placed on the need to support economic growth through the planning system.”

The report adds that employment policies in Telford’s local plan “seek to encourage growth in the local area, whilst also maintaining and enhancing the quality of the environment.

“The Hortonwood industrial estate area is described as being one of the key locations for the majority of jobs in Telford and is an important employment area which has scope for expansion.”

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council initially objected to the proposals but amendments now mean it supports them, subject to conditions.

A total of 22 objections have been received from members of the public, who say they are concerned about increased traffic.

The plans have been recommended for approval by officers, with the developer to make a section 106 agreement to provide £5,000 towards monitoring and support for Highways, £64,687.50 for pedestrian and cycle route improvements between the development and existing routes on Hortonwood 30.

The developer will also put forward £102,370.23 towards the Telford Growth Point Strategy improvements works to turn the A442 between Leegomery Roundabout and Hadley Park Roundabout into a dual carriage way.

The growth point strategy is an ongoing programme of works taking place across Telford & Wrekin to improve its road network to make sure it can cope with new businesses and population growth through new housing developments.

The plans will be considered by Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee when it meets on March 15 at 6pm at the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.