Controversial Bridgnorth shops plan wins go-ahead

John Liggins, director at Ziran Land, said: “We’re delighted with the decision and look forward to creating jobs and providing local people with more shopping choice in their own town centre.

"We will now prepare for the next steps and will keep the community updated as we progress towards a start on site date.

"However, I can confirm that construction will take approximately nine months once underway and that we will safely provide around 100 parking spaces throughout the build programme.”