Controversial Bridgnorth shops plan wins go-ahead
A controversial development for five retail units in Bridgnorth has been approved today.
Shropshire Council's south planning committee approved plans for the Old Smithfield development, just weeks after councillors said they were “minded to refuse” it in January.
About 6,800 residents signed a petition against the development for five shops, which was led by Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce.
The biggest objection from protestors was the lack of car parking the development would leave, as 10 per cent of the spaces in the town's car parks would be lost.
John Liggins, director at Ziran Land, said: “We’re delighted with the decision and look forward to creating jobs and providing local people with more shopping choice in their own town centre.
"We will now prepare for the next steps and will keep the community updated as we progress towards a start on site date.
"However, I can confirm that construction will take approximately nine months once underway and that we will safely provide around 100 parking spaces throughout the build programme.”
