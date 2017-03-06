AO recycling plant creating 200 jobs in Telford

Around 200 jobs are being created at a state-of-the-art new recycling centre for white goods giant AO in Telford.

The online electrical retailer has already started operating at a 75,000 sq ft facility on the town’s Halesfield Industrial Estate, which will be the home of the company’s recycling operations.

The move makes Telford an important location for the company. When new goods such as fridges and washing machines are delivered to customers, AO will remove old items and bring them to the town to be stripped down and recycled.

In total it will lead to around 200 permanent jobs at the site, which will handle electrical appliances which are beyond repair, as well as packaging such as cardboard and polystyrene.

It is the first joint project between AO and leading white goods recycling company The Recycling Group since AO acquired a stake in the Telford-based recycling business.

The 10-acre site will be used for the redundant electrical appliances and packaging collected by AO from customers when new goods are delivered.

The jobs created will include managerial, supervisors, labourers and apprenticeships. Around half of the posts have been filled and a recruitment drive for the remaining jobs will take place over the coming months.

AO spokesman Stewart Pimbley said: “The site is a major investment for AO and for the Telford economy.

“We are currently recruiting for a range of posts as part of our plan to launch the site later this year. We would certainly encourage people from the local community to apply for any appropriate roles.

“At AO we are a responsible retailer and it is important to both us and our customers that we recycle their old products and packaging in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way.

“Customers expect and want their retailers to respect the environment and this new facility demonstrates AO’s commitment to moving towards a greener approach to business.”

AO, which is based in Bolton, notched up revenues of almost £600 million last year, with operating losses of £10.6 million because of investment and trading losses in Germany and start-up costs in other European territories.

The news marks the latest investment in Telford, on the back of announcements by car parts manufacturers Magna International and Polytec Group that they are to build factories on the T54 business park.