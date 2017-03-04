Shropshire CAMRA group calls for reduction in pub business rates

A regional branch of a real ale campaign group today joined calls for a reduction in business rates for pubs in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) group has added its support to the calls after it emerged dozens of pubs in the area faced large rises in the amount of business rates they would have to pay.

One landlord, Oliver Parry at The Salopian in Shrewsbury, warned a quadrupling of his business rates would lead to the business going bust.

Nationally, Camra is calling for a reduction of up to £5,000 from pubs’ business rates and an improved transitional relief model for pubs facing high increases in rates ahead of the spring budget.

Camra says the problem is with the way pub rates are calculated. Most businesses pay rates based on the type, size and location of their buildings.

For pubs there is an extra factor based on the amount of money the government believes they should be able to take over the bar. The campaign is now calling for urgent action in Wednesday’s budget to assist affected pubs.

Norrie Porter, of Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Camra, said the rises were “unfair” on pubs.

He said: “Using turnover as a basis for rates is grossly unfair, particularly when estimated by the valuation office.

“The estimates produced are unrealistic, don’t take into account how small the margins are in pubs and, in effect, penalise success.

“At Camra we believe that the business rate rises are also unfair on pubs, because unlike other businesses, pubs are valued on their location and the valuation office’s view of how much turnover a notional ‘competent landlord’ should be able to attract over the bar.

“As this appears to be in many cases thousands of pounds more, the implication is that current landlords are incompetent, which is plainly not true.

“Pub landlords work long hours on small margins, employ huge numbers of staff, often younger and less skilled people, and provide services not only to locals but to visitors.”

He said taking higher business rates from pubs could even lead to some of them closing which could mean reduced choice for customers and potentially higher prices.