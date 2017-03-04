Jobs on the way as scaffolding training centre on the way to Shropshire

Jobs will be created after a scaffold training centre in Whitchurch was given the go-ahead.

Hawk Group Ltd, the applicant, said the number of its full-time employees will increase from 10 to 15, and the industrial unit will be built on Sandford Industrial Estate.

A spokesperson from Prees Parish Council said: “Prees Parish Council is of course keen to support the development of local business whenever possible, and it gives its support to this application, with the proviso it is of the opinion that with ever-increasing amounts of traffic in and around the industrial estate, the current speed limits on the A41 in this area need consideration and possibly revision.”

Rachel Saxty of Hewitt Owen Associates, the agent representing the applicant, said: “The Hawk Group already offer an extensive range of courses and are keen to increase the options available so as to accommodate their expanding business. The proposal seeks to increase employment opportunities by creating five new full-time positions.”

There were no objections by the council’s flood and water management team or the public protection department, who said due to all operations taking place internally there will be no significant noise impact to assess.

The application was made in September and development must begin by February 24, 2020.

The centre will be around 18 metres long, seven metres wide and 12 metres tall.

Hawk Group offer services such as construction equipment hire, agricultural equipment hire, civil engineering, earthworks, new build and refurbishment.