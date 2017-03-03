Tesco says sorry in row over new parking signs at Whitchurch store

Tesco has apologised to customers in Whitchurch, saying it will change the wording of new signs in its car park amid anger from residents.

The retailer applied for planning permission to set up automatic number plate recognition cameras at the entrance to its car park in White Lion Meadow last year, along with 32 signs warning motorists of the parking time limit.

However the supermarket giant recently installed the signs before getting planning permission from Shropshire Council.

The move has provoked anger from residents and councillors, who have claimed the car park should be widely available and that the changes could damage other businesses in the town centre.

Residents say the wording on the signs – “Tesco customers only” – meant many were concerned about who could use the car park.

A representative from Tesco was invited to attend a meeting of Whitchurch Local Joint Committee on Thursday night but the email was sent to the wrong place.

Councillor Peggy Mullock, Shropshire councillor for Whitchurch South, said: “The invitation to the meeting didn’t get there in time so we in the process of working with Tesco to perhaps hold another separate pubic meeting.

“Alec Brown has sent us an email with the latest update.

“He says – ‘Sorry nobody can attend tonight. We will change the name of the signs to ‘shoppers’ instead of ‘Tesco only customers’ and we will not enforce any charges until the plans have been given permission.

“We don’t want to upset the people of Whitchurch and we will cover up this part of the sign as soon as possible.’”

Councillor Mullock said she has been contacted by concerned residents who were unsure whether parking restrictions were in place or not.

She added: “We are trying to get on top of it.

“The council is working hard to ensure the people of Whitchurch have somewhere to park, which is why its legal and estate team is taking its time to look through the deeds to White Lion Meadow.”

The land was leased to Tesco by Shropshire Council for a term of 125 years from July 1990, and residents have argued that as it is not the retailer’s land it should not be allowed to submit the plans.

Tesco bosses said they had been approached by some customers who said they found it difficult to park there to carry out their food shop.

Jessica Walker, spokeswoman for Tesco, said no enforcement would take place until a decision was made on the application.

“While we are waiting for the result of the planning permission to be decided we have been preparing the car park, though no enforcement will take place until the planning is decided,” she said.

Shropshire Council said as the separate applications for the signs and cameras are currently going through a statutory consultation period, it could not comment at this stage.

The plans are available to view in the planning section on Shropshire Council’s website.