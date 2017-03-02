Shrewbury's new Primark looking for 100 workers

Plans to create 100 jobs at new Primark in the centre of Shrewsbury have moved a step closer.

Works to transform empty units in the Charles Darwin shopping centre into the new multi-million pound Primark store are expected to finish by late summer.

The store will take over the nine empty units, including those once occupied by Dorothy Perkins, Currys, TK Maxx and JD Sports.

The new fashion shop will create more than 100 jobs, including dozens of full and part-time vacancies during evenings and weekends for retail assistants and supervisors on the sales floor, in the stockroom and cash offices, as well as in human resources and visual merchandising.

Interviews will be held for shortlisted candidates on April 1 and 2. The jobs were advertised with local job centres last month.

A spokeswoman for the store said: “Our new store in Shrewsbury will open late summer and will offer numerous full-time, part-time, evening and weekend opportunities.”

Guernsey-based UK Commercial Property Trust Limited, the company that owns the centre, announced in July it had appointed McLaughlin & Harvey as the main contractor for the project.

The company has given the shopping centre, which is also home to Marks and Spencer, Pandora, Top Shop and River Island, a facelift with improvements to the ground floor areas and atrium.

“The new Primark is a first for Shrewsbury and will be spread across two floors in the shopping centre.”

More on this story: Primark in Shrewsbury to open within months bringing 100 jobs

Shrewsbury’s new Primark store moves another step closer

Concerns for Dorothy Perkins' future in Shrewsbury as Primark moves in

Primark to open in Shrewsbury by Christmas 2016

Primark to open Shrewsbury store in £12 million move

Since work began last summer, McLaughlin & Harvey has undertaken a major refurbishment of the public areas of the shopping centre, including new floors, ceilings and lighting.

The fashion retailer had previously said that Shrewsbury provides an ‘ideal location’ for Primark as it is a popular destination for the business’ key demographics.

The only other Primark store in Shropshire is based in Telford town centre.

The main alteration work to the shell of the units has now been completed and the store is being fitted out ahead of its proposed opening.

The entire refit of the nine units is thought to have cost in the region of £12 million.

For more information about the job opportunities the store offers, go to www.primark.com/careers.