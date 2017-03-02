Jobs on the way to Market Drayton after manufacturer's move agreed

Jobs will to be created after plans to relocate a business to the outskirts of a town were given the go ahead.

L Gilbert Holdings Limited, which specialises in the construction and delivery of components for steel-framed buildings, has been granted permission to move to land off Western Way, Market Drayton.

It will see five warehouses being built and almost 50 jobs relocated. The firm, currently based in Middlewich, Cheshire, said once it is settled it would hope to expand further and create more jobs.

Shropshire Council, which approved the plans using delegated powers, received a letter of concern from one resident, who suggested that acoustic fencing would help to soften any noise from the site. Both Adderley Parish Council and Norton-in-Hales Parish Council supported the plans.

Lee Gilbert, managing director of the firm, said: “We have outgrown our current premises and require a much larger, purpose-built facility to continue to service the requirements of our customers. This site is perfect for us to create this. We believe it will allow the company to continue to grow which will also benefit the local community by creating new jobs in the area.”