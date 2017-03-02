Aga profits rise after after Shropshire job losses

The owner of iconic cooker maker Aga Rangemaster today said it had seen a “substantial improvement” in profitability.

American company Middleby Corp took over Aga in 2015, and has now revealed full-year results for 2016 – its first full year of trading since the deal was completed.

The company said it had improved sales by almost a quarter – although that has coincided with an extensive round of redundancies at Aga. Pre-tax profits for the parent company were up 50 per cent to £341 million.

It shed 68 jobs in Telford in December 2015, then announced another 63 redundancies at the sites in Ketley and Coalbrookdale last November.

Middleby’s chairman and chief executive Selim Bassoul said: “We were pleased with the progress we made during the year in our profit improvement initiatives.”

He said there had been “substantial improvement” in sales to domestic homes and that the company was continuing to look for more savings through the sharing of operations between different parts of its business.

The company added that sales of the well-known cast-iron cookers had remained consistent with the previous year – but added that it expected the improvements in profit to be reflected in better sales in the year to come.

The group as a whole saw sales soar by 24 per cent to £1.84 billion on the back of the acquisitions of Aga and another cooker maker Lynx during 2015.

Sales in the residential kitchen equipment division of the Illinois-based company soared by 61.5 per cent in 2016, thanks to the acquisitions. Without the effect of Aga and Lynx joining the business, Middleby would have seen sales in that division fall by 11.5 per cent in the full year.

“Sales at the Aga group were relatively consistent with the prior year,” Mr Bassoul added.

“Sales at the Aga group reflect the impact of first year integration initiatives including the rationalisation of unprofitable products along with a focused change in customer base.

“As we move into 2017 we expect to see a residual impact on sales from these profit improvement initiatives at Aga.”

The company was taken over by Middleby Corp in a £129 million deal in 2015, after rival bidder Whirlpool withdrew from bidding. About 180 people are thought to work on the shop floor at Aga’s assembly plant in Ketley following the latest round of redundances.