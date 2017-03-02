20 new jobs on way if Prees car auction site expansion agreed

Twenty new jobs are set to be created if plans to expand a used-car auction company near Whitchurch get given the go-ahead.

Aston Barclay, which has a site at Prees, is looking to use additional parking for auction vehicles in order to sustain the business and meet current demand.

If successful, the firm said its continued growth will enable it to be in a position to offer further employment to local people.

The proposal, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council, is to convert a currently-unused field to additional vehicle parking.

Documents submitted in support of the application state: “Aston Barclay has agreed a conditional contract to buy this land which is adjacent to their current, existing site boundary.

“Aston Barclay sells on behalf of vehicle manufacturers, leasing companies and several local dealers and sells to dealers both locally and nationally. This trade provides support to the local economy.

“Should the permission be granted, Aston Barclay will be able to continue to grow as a company and will be in a position to offer further employment to local people.

“The additional area will also allow the site to meet current, local demand and allow the company to continue its support of the surrounding economies.” The firm said access to the site is currently off the A41.

“Due to the nature of the road there has previously been improvements to the site access; a vehicle pull-in was introduced in 2010 in order to relieve all congestion and allow vehicles entering the site to exit the main road efficiently and safely.

“The proposed entrance will retain the existing pull-in which is currently working well and causing no issues.

“Due to the nature of the development and the fact that so much of the business is moving to an online format it is not forecasted that the amount of visitors to the site will increase.

“Given that the improvement have already been successfully implemented and with no further increase in the number of site visitors the existing vehicle pull-in is more than capable of maintaining highway safety,” the documents add.

Shropshire Council hopes to make a final decision on the application by April 24. People can comment on the proposal by visiting the council website.