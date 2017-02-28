Indelease grows into new Telford offices

Truck and van company Indelease has moved into new headquarters in Telford as part of a plan to grow the business.

The company, which provides acquisition services for commercial vehicles, has more than doubled in size in the last two years.

Director Oliver Smith said the switch to new offices, combined with the appointment of key staff, will create a strong platform for continued expansion.

He added: “We’ve grown tremendously over the last two years – both in terms of the volume of business written and in physical size.

“We’re building a strong reputation as trusted partners within the industry and demand for our services has never been stronger.

“Now we want to build on that momentum and the new headquarters will give us the perfect platform from which to do that.

“It’s a move which demonstrates our commitment to the future of the business and ensures we have the capacity for further growth.”

The Central Park offices – which are three times the size of the company’s former base in Shrewsbury – were formally opened by the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Rae Evans, last week.

The occasion marked the start of a new chapter for Indelease, which provides contract hire, asset finance and fleet management for commercial vehicles.

It coincides with the arrival of John Stokoe and Nick Dudley, who’ll also help extend the geographical reach of the business. which is now six-strong.

John, who has 40 years in the truck and trailer finance industry, will cover the whole of the West Country and South Wales. Formerly with DAF Finance, he joins Indelease from Cargobull Finance – part of the DLL Group.

Nick, who has been in asset finance for 28 years, is based in Reading and will operate across the rest of the south.

A former business centre manager for Bank of Scotland Asset Finance, he went on to hold various roles including running the Vendor Team at ING Lease before becoming business development director at GE Capital Equipment Finance.

Oliver added: “The funding aspect of our business is very busy at the moment and the appointment of two people with such experience can only help us to become even stronger.

“Each has many great contacts in the business and I’m confident their input will prove invaluable to us as well as improving our capacity in a logistical sense.”