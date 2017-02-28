Dechra sales soar as acquisitions bed in

Acquisitions and new products have driven a huge jump in revenues at animal medicine maker Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

The company, which has a key operation at Sansaw Business Park near Shrewsbury, delivered a 35 per cent increase in sales to £172.6 million in the six months to December 31.

Dechra has been on an acquisition drive in the last two years, taking over Croatian chicken vaccine specialist Genera and Mexican firm Brovel in 2015, before adding American company Putney and Australia-based Apex Laboratories last year.

Those takeovers delivered £40.9 million of sales in the first six months of the financial year, compared with £10 million which they added to the top line in the same period in 2015.

The figures were also better because of a strong performance from Dechra’s core business, as well as “good market penetration from recently launched pipeline products”.

Core revenues were 20 per cent higher at the actual exchange rate, clocking in at £99.4 million for the half-year period.

Pre-tax earnings were also well ahead of the previous year, rising by 27.7 per cent at actual exchange rates to £41.6 million, while oeprating profits were strong on the back of the company bringing its new acquisitions into the fold.

Chief executive Ian Page said: “Our core portfolio continues to grow, the enhanced product pipeline is delivering new products and good progress has been made on the rationalisation and integration of our recent acquisitions.”

He added: “The group continues to perform well with current trading meeting management expectations.

“The board therefore remains confident in our strategy, our future prospects and our expectations for full year performance.”

Dechra employs more than 20 people at Sansaw to the north of Shrewsbury, where its regulatory team works on getting new products into the UK market. The Shropshire base for the firm also contains a marketing operation.

Analysts greeted the release of the figures with nods of approval.

Dr Mike Mitchell of City giants Panmure Gordon said: “Dechra’s interims this morning for the half-year to 31 December 2016 follow the company’s confident mid-January trading update.

“As communicated at that point, the message is one of core portfolio growth with good progress made on the integration of the recent acquisitions and enhanced product pipeline translating into new products.”

Dr Mitchell added: “This remains in our view a business working well in spite of the significant distraction one would expect from the pace of mergers and acquisitions.”

Another analysts firm, Stifel, said the company had benefited from currency exchange tailwinds, suggesting that Dechra has enjoyed a boost from the fall in the value of the pound.