Agricultural woes hit GKN’s struggling Telford division

GKN’s Telford division experienced another year of toil in 2016 as agricultural markets continued to affect sales.

While sales for the engineering group as a whole accelerated by 22 per cent to £9.41 billion in the year to December 31, the Land Systems division which included the Wheels and Structures operation at Hadley Park in Telford struggled again.

The company blamed “challenging agricultural and construction equipment markets and the ending of two chassis contracts” for an eight per cent decline in organic sales – although the weakness of the pound meant total revenues actually came in two per cent higher at £704 million.

Of the organic reduction, £17 million related to the ending of two chassis contracts in the first and third quarters of 2016 – including the end of production of the Land Rover T5 in August.

The losses impacted heavily on Telford, with 230 people being made redundant because of the T5 contract finishing.

The lost contracts will continue to have an effect this year, wiping £24 million from revenue in 2017, GKN added.

Even after taking into account the benefits of currency translation, trading profit fell by a quarter to £18 million because of a substantial cost of restructuring the business.

During the year, the company also moved its Hybrid Power division out of Telford and into Birmingham, and that restructuring led GKN’s Other Businesses division to a £4 million loss.

In the new year, the company carved up its struggling Land Systems division, which will mean its Wheels and Structures division becomes part of Other Businesses.

Despite GKN’s struggles in Telford, the group as a whole continues to perform well, however.

Chief executive Nigel Stein said: “This is a good set of results with GKN continuing to make underlying progress in line with our expectations.

“We performed well against our key markets, overcoming some demand weakness and demonstrating once again the strength of our businesses, strong market positions and leading technology.

“We expect 2017 to be another year of further growth, helped by the benefits of the actions taken in 2016 and GKN’s constant focus on continuous improvement.”