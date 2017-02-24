Oswestry shoppers welcome new Lidl store

Customers braved the wintry weather to turn out for the opening of a new budget supermarket in Oswestry.

Curious would-be shoppers were there for the official opening of the Lidl store on Shrewsbury Road.

The new business has brought 27 jobs to the town.

It is the latest expansion for the runaway supermarket success story – which, along with fellow bargain superstore Aldi, has been making significant inroads into Britain’s grocery market in recent years.

Bosses at Lidl moved the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside to get their customers and staff out of the wind and rain as Storm Doris swept the county.

Roadworks around the building of a new road junction outside the store had led to significant tailbacks for traffic in and out of town in recent weeks, but contractors finished on site in time for yesterday’s opening.

Dr Raj Patel, director of sales for Lidl, said in the past the company had been thought of as a cheap budget shop, but that it had been overhauling its image.

“That is just not the case,” he said.

“We offer extremely high quality at value-for-money prices.

“We know shoppers appreciate this.”

Early customers included Tony and Inge Hall from St Martins.

The couple say they do their day-to-day shopping in their village but in the past have driven as far as Wrexham to visit Lidl stores.

Mrs Hall, who is originally from Germany, the home country of Lidl, said: “We will come into Oswestry now rather than Wrexham.

“This is a lovely store, it is well laid out and modern.”

Her husband said he enjoyed looking around the non-food selection.

“Some of the special offers, particularly with things like their tools, are brilliant,” said Mr Hall.

Newport’s town crier Peter Taunton was there to perform the opening ceremony for the new store.

“I do this for Lidl up and down the country,” he said. “It is wonderful to be opening a shop in Shropshire.

“It’s a great company to work for and I’ve become a Lidl shopper.

“I bought something for my son recently, then when I was in Lidl saw the same thing for less than a quarter of the price.”