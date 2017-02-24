Defence giant BAE sees profits increase

BAE Systems saw revenue and profits spike last year, as its Telford tank maintenance operation continued to win new business.

The defence giant saw revenue increase by 6.9 per cent to £19 billion in 2016, while underlying earnings grew by 13.2 per cent to £1.9 billion.

It came as the company’s armoured vehicle maintenance division, which is centred on Telford, continued winning new business.

The business has been selected as one of two contenders to deliver the first stage of the Challenger 2 Life Extension Programme for the Ministry of Defence.

In the overseas market, however, the business won a multi-year contract for support and maintenance to the Latvian fleet of combat vehicle reconnaissance vehicles bought from the UK MoD.

Those wins come on top of existing contracts serviced at Telford, including a £7 million land bridge development contract it scooped last year, and a £50 million deal to support the UK’s armoured vehicle fleet, which it won in 2015.

Sales in its UK Platforms and Services division – which includes the Telford division – rose by 5.4 per cent to £7.8 billion, and earnings were 12.3 per cent higher at £810 million.

Chief executive Ian King said: “2016 was a good year for BAE Systems.

“Our strategy is well defined; we have a large order backlog, long-term programme positions, strong programme execution and a well-balanced portfolio.

“With an improved outlook for defence budgets in a number of our markets, we are well placed to continue to generate attractive returns for shareholders.”

The vast bulk of the improvement in revenue for the group as a whole came from the devaluation of the pound, however. The FTSE spiked in the wake of the EU Referendum, because many of the country’s biggest companies trade overseas in foreign currencies then translate them into pounds in the UK.

BAE’s huge Shropshire factory, which employs around 230 people, regularly houses up to 100 tanks in various states of repair as they are refitted and returned to frontline service.

Shares rose by 2.6 per cent in early trading on the back of the results announcement.