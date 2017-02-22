Business rates: Shropshire MPs want help for firms hit by controversial changes

Two Shropshire MPs have called for “transitional relief” for the region’s firms that will be worst hit by the government’s controversial changes to business rates.

Figures released over the weekend revealed that rates in the Shropshire Council area will go up by just over two per cent on average.

In Telford & Wrekin, the rates will fall by nearly six per cent on average.

But both Telford MP Lucy Allan and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard are concerned about the effect any rise will have on businesses in the county.

They said that despite the average sums, the amount businesses would pay in both Shropshire and Telford would wildly fluctuate – and called for help for those who will be hardest hit.

Ms Allan said she had been in regular contact with businesses in Telford.

“Businesses large and small have been in touch over recent months to express concerns about possible business rate increases,” she said.

“Business rate bills are due to go out in the next few weeks based on a new valuation of business premises and this is creating anxiety.

“Small retailers and high streets are among those most likely to be most affected by the changes.

“Business rates raise around £23 billion each year to help pay for public services. From 2020 all local councils will be able to retain the 100 per cent of the revenue they raise from business rates in their area.

“So while an increase will help local councils, it could also negatively affect the local economy and it is important to get the balance right.

“I have been able to raise these concerns with the Chancellor and with the Department for Local Government and stress the importance of our small retailers and businesses.

“I have received confirmation that overall business rates in Telford will fall on average by 5.9 per cent, which is good news. However, an average fall, while welcome, can mask variations.”

Ms Allan urged business bosses in Telford facing large increases to get in touch with her so she could raise their case in Parliament.

She added: “I have received assurances that there will be transitional relief to ease the changes.

“Business is vital for our local economy in Telford and this is an issue I will continue to keep a close eye upon.”

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said he had met with Chancellor Philip Hammond on Monday to discuss his concerns over business rates.

He added: “Whilst some local businesses will benefit, the government need to consider introducing additional transitional relief or a dampening effect for those local businesses worst affected.

“Local business is the engine of the national economy and the government must do everything it can not to hinder businesses growing.”

In a private email sent over the weekend, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury Chief Secretary David Gauke said there had been “a relentless campaign of distortions and half-truths” about the business rate revaluation.

They insisted that most firms will not see any rise in their bills.