Shropshire venue Dearnford Lake is ordered to change its name in trademark battle

A popular Shropshire events venue is facing a demand to change its name after it was trademarked by the owner of a nearby historic home.

Shropshire councillor Thomas Biggins, who represents Whitchurch north, has asked Dearnford Lake to stop using its name after trademarking the title “Dearnford” to protect his historic 17th century home, which sits half a mile away from the lake.

He has defended the move and said the “unauthorised” use of the name ‘Dearnford’ has created confusion over ownership, businesses and location.

Bosses at Dearnford Lake said the name change could cost them in the region of £20,000.

The popular tourist attraction has been operating since 2003, but bosses say they have been told they must stop using the name within six months.

Rob Bebbington, manager of Dearnford Lake, said: “At the moment it looks like we will have to rename our business because Mr Biggins won’t allow us any use of the word Dearnford.

“I think the rename will cost between £15,000 and £20,000.

“We will have to change directional signs, roundabout signs, brown tourism signs, internal signage, websites, emails, stationery, leaflets, health and safety reports, everything.”

When Mr Bebbington received the letter, he said he thought it was a joke and did not realise it was possible.

He said: “We are taking legal advice about this – and for the sake of £300 we could have taken it out ourselves had we have known.

“If I have any issues I go to my local councillor – Mr Biggins is my local councillor and he is the one holding a gun to our head.

“I’ve had to write to people who have had events booked with us explaining the situation.

“We have weddings booked in, invitations that have gone out. It has upset brides who have booked in.”

Mr Bebbington added: “We must now start to rethink. It is causing mass confusion but customers have been really supportive – we have received hundreds of emails of support.

“We all want to know why he is doing this. It doesn’t need to happen, that’s the sad state of it.

“We are Dearnford Lake, he is Dearnford Hall. We have co-existed for years and years. I don’t see why all of a sudden its changed now.”

Councillor Biggins said the move to trademark the name would protect the history and heritage of his property.

He said: “Our historic 17th century home, an important local landmark in north Shropshire, has been known as Dearnford for centuries.

“By trademarking the name Dearnford we are protecting this special place, its history and its longstanding heritage for our lifetime and for future owners of the property.”

Councillor Biggins added: “The unauthorised usage of Dearnford, coupled with the next door proximity of the Bebbington family’s café and events business, has created significant and unnecessary confusion over ownership, business activity and location in the eyes of the public, services and commercial organisations.

“This is highlighted by their use of our name Dearnford for their website domains, for their social media, for their signage and in their literature.

“Their agent has been aware of our concerns as long ago as June 2014, but they have failed to remedy the situation.

“This has led to our action, in December last year, requiring them to cease using our name Dearnford.

“This action in no way prevents the third party from continuing to trade and run their business. It only prevents them using our name.”

He said: “We are categorically not trying to put them out of business, as has been alleged. The trademark registration only requires them to stop using the word Dearnford in their branding.”