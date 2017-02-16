Upset as popular Whitchurch pub closes and is put up for sale

One of Whitchurch’s most iconic pubs has closed its doors. Residents and councillors have expressed their upset at the news that The Anchor Inn has closed.

The pub is currently up for sale for £395,000.

The local Camra branch has sent in a request for the pub to be listed as an Asset of Community Value to protect it from demolition or change of use.

In a notice display at The Anchor it states: “After 32 years in the licensed trade we have decided to pull our last pint and semi-retire.

“We will be leaving on Sunday, February 12 and this business will close at 10pm.”

Councillor Rob Hewson, from Whitchurch Town Council, said the closure was a ‘great shame’.

He said: “It was an excellent business where we would hold charity events and raise thousands of pounds. The managers would donate a lot of money as well to charity.

“It is a great community building which has a successful B&B as well.

“To shut a B&B in a town which is crying out for more places for people to stay whilst visiting is mad.

“It is also sad because 12 people have lost their jobs.

“It was a great meeting place for all the community.

“It is horrendous that a viable business has been closed in a growing town.”

The 17th century inn has undergone major development over recent years, with the addition of six en-suite bedrooms.

Until very recently the inn has been operational as a very successful pub, restaurant and letting room business.

However, the premise is now being offered for sale with vacant possession.

Barry Fewster said: “It is a great pub, great staff and great food.

“Latterly, it also provided accommodation in the town centre. It’d be a shame to lose it.”

Gillian Lewis added: “Personally I can only sing the praises of the food we have ever had at “The Anchor.”

“We had my grand-daughters christening there and they served a lovely buffet and were very accommodating, also we regularly attended Rob Hewson’s charity meals which were always first class.

“I know it was one of the favourites with people off our caravan park.

“Finally all I can say is a big loss to Whitchurch.”

Che Kerin added: “Such a shame I have fond memories of the Anchor - nice meals, family events held in there. It also contributed to local charities.

“Hopefully, this pub will re open, Whitchurch needs pubs, diverse ones if it wants to continue to thrive.”