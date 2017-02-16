Reality gets virtual at Telford business park

Imagine driving a race car, piloting a jet and scaling a mountain, all in under an hour. Now imagine doing all this in a business park in Telford.

This could soon be a reality, or something close to it, with a company specialising in virtual reality simulation booths opening its doors.

Virtual Reality Hire, based in Telford, hosted an open day event at the M54 Space Centre in Halesfield, and plans are underway to offer the experience to the wider public.

The VR machines on display at the centre yesterday included a racing simulator, a football heading simulator and a booth including five games.

Virtual Reality Hire and its sister company Virtual Reality Booth, which both recently moved to Halesfield, held the event to share what their machines can do with their neighbour companies.

Virtual Reality Hire Director Steve Klein said he was happy with the feedback.

He said: “It’s been extremely positive so far. People always love trying it out for the first time, and it’s good to watch them enjoying this completely new experience.

“This event is just about letting people know what we can offer really.”

Although virtual reality existed only in science fiction novels and academic theories for much of the 20th Century, it has become a fully-fledged industry in the last few years, and one that continues to grow.

Internet giant Google made some of the first developments towards what would be recognised as virtual reality today with its Street View feature in 2007, which allows users to explore practically anywhere on Earth from their smartphone screen. And tech companies Valve and Oculus stepped into the world of virtual reality with their own headsets and interfaces soon after.

Mr Klein said that there are numerous possibilities for the fast-growing industry beyond entertainment.

He added: “It’s definitely not just about games, it’s being used for lots of different things in communicating and storytelling.

“I think the potential of it is massive to be honest. It’s obviously still a young industry and it’s growing so much.”

For more information visit virtualrealitybooth.co.uk