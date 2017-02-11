Sainsbury’s looking to expand deliveries from Shrewsbury store

Supermarket chain Sainsbury wants to expand its store at Meole Brace retail park in Shrewsbury to cope with growing customer demand.

Sainsbury’s has applied to Shropshire Council to build an extension to the store.

It would accommodate an online grocery distribution centre, with room for 11 vans to be loading at any one time.

The development would also create space for nine other vans and two click and collect parking spaces.

The proposals and designs for the 457 square metre extension have now been lodged with planners at the authority.

Today, Beatrice Scott, senior planner at WYG, acting on behalf of Sainsbury’s, said the development was needed to allow the chain to keep up with demand from its customers in Shrewsbury.

She said: “The proposal is intended to meet Sainsbury’s customer’s online home delivery requirements.

“The store’s existing delivery service, located within the store adjacent to the existing service yard, is operating at full capacity and is currently unable to fully meet the demand.

“The improved distribution facility will help meet customer increasing demands/expectation for online delivery, ease pressure on the existing service, and ensure that a more efficient service is provided.

“The proposal will be situated at the side of the existing store, on the southern elevation. The site currently comprises the existing canopy and loading area, service yard and part of the customer car park.

“In order to accommodate the hub the number of car parking spaces to the side of the store is to be reduced by 29. The existing recycling area will also be reconfigured.”

The planning agents also said the proposed development would help in promoting more sustainable travel patterns. Mrs Scott said: “On average, each van can make up to three trips per day and up to 10 deliveries per trip, thus potentially reducing up to 10 cars travelling to the store.”