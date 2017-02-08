30 jobs on the way as warehouse approved near Market Drayton

About 30 jobs are set to be created after plans to build a new storage and distribution warehouse near Market Drayton were given the go-ahead.

UCP Ltd has been granted permission to create the warehouse on Ollerton Business Park in Childs Ercall.

The applicant said 30 full-time staff will be employed at the site including warehouse, product sorting, quality control, management and administration staff.

It comes despite concerns raised by councillors and residents about an increase in traffic.

Childs Ercall Parish Council objected to the application after raising concerns about the continuing increase in traffic to the depot since the original storage building was made into smaller units and the addition of further units and extensions to units.

Shropshire Council, which approved the plans, also received one letter from a resident in Childs Ercall raising concerns over the use of a condition regarding the provision of highway improvements and that all vehicle movements should be made to the north of the site.

But a statement submitted in support of the application said: “The proposal will make a significant and positive contribution to the local rural economy, providing a diverse range of new job opportunities for local people.

“The majority of traffic generation will be by staff car journeys and transit type vans, moving away from the historic high levels of HGV traffic generation.

“On average, there will be three HGV movements into and out of the site per week and a maximum number of one HGV movement into and out of the site per day.”

It added the warehouse will include a staff canteen/rest room and male/female and disabled toilet facilities.

A report by Shropshire Council case officer Richard Denison said: “The principle for an industrial building on this business park is acceptable and will provide new job opportunities in this rural area.

“The proposed design and layout will respect adjacent buildings and will not result in any detrimental impact from causing any overbearing impact or loss of light.

“The proposed access will provide adequate visibility in both directions for emerging vehicles, whilst the highway network is suitable to accept the level of traffic movements subject to highway improvements.

“The layout provides a suitable level of off street car parking and manoeuvring space for vehicles.”

The site is located on the western edge of the business park which forms part of an old disused airfield.