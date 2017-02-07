Wolves star Dave Edwards kicks off new Shropshire business venture

There was a time when footballers’ only venture off the pitch was running a pub – but Wolves star Dave Edwards has continued to buck the trend with the launch of a new business.

The Pontesbury-born Welsh international footballer is part of a new financial services company.

Mr Edwards already owns the Little Rascals indoor soft play centre in Shrewsbury. Now he has teamed up with long-time friend Mitchell Gough, plus Gary Preston, Stuart Mackintosh and Ryan Wheeler, to launch Q Financial Services in Telford.

Mr Edwards has a keen interest in the business and financial world, and said he was enjoying his role as a director with Q.

The Central Park firm specialises in mortgages, life and critical illness protection, corporate protection, accident and income protection, and building and contents insurance.

“The world of finance and business fascinates me, and I’m always willing to learn,” said the Wolves midfielder.

“I’ve known Mitch since I was 18 and he has looked after my own personal and property portfolio finances. I’ve learnt many things about the financial world from him.

“When he told me he was thinking about setting up his own practice, I was keen to get involved. There were a few others with lots of experience interested in coming on board. We all hit it off immediately and it snowballed from there.”

Mr Edwards, who recently celebrated nine years as a Wolves player, added he was proud of what Q has already achieved since its launch.

He added: “We’ve surpassed our initial targets way in advance purely through word of mouth and recommendations.

“In such a short space of time as directors of Q, we’ve formed a unique bond that utilises all of our strengths.

“I’m constantly asking questions and the team meet up most weeks. It’s a fascinating industry, particularly when you get to know about how it all works.”

Mr Gough, an experienced financial advisor, said the long relationships between the five directors was key to the company.

He said: “We’re all equal shareholders and get on so well. We all went out to France last summer to support Dave and Wales at the Euros.

“We want to be the “go-to” financial service company in Shropshire.”