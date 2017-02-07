Diner launch creates States of excitement

An American-style eatery which has opened in Shrewsbury has created 30 jobs in the town.

Biggies Diner, in the former home of The Silverton Hotel in Frankwell, serves American food, and has seven hotel rooms and a sports bar.

The eatery is co-owned by Ryan King and Sophie Gwilliam, who previously set up barbecue restaurant Smoke Stop at Ford, along with Sam Taylor, who owns Shrewsbury venues The Libertine and House of the Rising Sun.

“We’re really excited by Biggies and, having visited America many times, most recently to do our research in New York, we’ve brought together the idea of diners and sports bars with our knowledge of moreish American food,” Miss Gwilliam said.

“We have a specialist knowledge of cocktails while we also have a special milkshake menu, sodas which have been shipped over from America and popcorn machines which children love. It really is a unique taste of America in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Luna Hodson, the manager of newly-opened Biggies, said progress had been quick. She said: “We have only just been allocated a phone number, but we’ve been consistently busy through bookings via our Facebook page. It has been an incredible start.

“We’ve been made to feel very welcome by the Frankwell community, particularly the other bars in the area as we can help bring more people to this part of town.

She added: “We all support each other and when people come to Biggies, they may go to the other bars and restaurants nearby. It’s all very exciting.”