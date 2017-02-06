Shropshire Star Excellence In Business Awards 2017: Time running out to nominate businesses

Just over a week remains for Shropshire and Mid Wales businesses to join the battle for major business awards.

The Shropshire Star Excellence In Business Awards ceremony will take place at Royal Air Force Cosford on May 4, and the deadline for entries to the prestigious event is looming.

Now businesses are being urged to put forward their entries, to ensure they stand a chance of scooping one of the eight categories on offer at the fourth annual event. The deadline for entries is February 14.

“The race for the Excellence in Business Awards is hotting up,” said Star editor Martin Wright.

“We’ve had a number of terrific entries already, but we know from experience that there are businesses out there were fabulous success stories to share, and we want to make sure they are all represented at this year’s ceremony.

“The awards night really is a great celebration of the strength and vibrancy of the Shropshire and Mid Wales business communities. It also provides the perfect platform for businesses to shout from the rooftops about their own successes, and the highlight and reward the hard work of their staff over the course of the year.”

Awards on offer include the Young Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Rent-A-Space, and the Apprentice Employer Award, sponsored by the the University of Wolverhampton.

Law firm Higgs & Sons, sponsors the Agricultural, Food and Farming Champion category and Star Employment Services backs Best Place To Work.

Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Greenhous, the Micro Business of the Year Award sponsored by the Shropshire Star, and the Customer Champion Award, sponsored by Rybrook BMW, are also up for grabs.

The blue riband award on the night is for the Business of the Year, sponsored by Enterprise Flex-E-Rent. Associate sponsors include Yarrington, which runs the night, and the drinks sponsor, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.