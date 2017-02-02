Sports Direct to move and more than 100 jobs to be created if Shrewsbury Meole Brace Retail Park changes go ahead

More than 100 new jobs could be created if plans for a retail park development get the go ahead.

The owners of Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury have announced ambitious proposals which would see a new Sports Direct store built on currently vacant land and a new retailer moving into the firm’s existing store.

This would create a total of 125 full-time jobs.

And as part of the works, an extra lane would be added to the exit of the retail park onto the Hereford Road roundabout, with improved signs and lane markings on the second internal roundabout.

Councillor Nic Laurens, who represents Meole Brace, welcomed the news of the jobs.

He said: “From my point of view anything helping to bring jobs into the community is a good thing.

“The demographic we have on the Meole Estate, people want to work and if they can work close by that is great.

“The Sports Direct unit will double the amount of jobs in there. It will also free up a unit for someone else to come into and that has to be positive news.

“My ideal scenario is to have another entrance and exit but at least we will get something done.

“We know where the pinch point is, at the filling station, and hopefully the three lanes will allow that traffic to flow.”

A letter from Mark Saunders, director of NJL Consulting who are acting on behalf of the retail park’s management, said plans could be submitted with Shropshire Council imminently.

It said: “Sports Direct wish to remain at Meole Brace Retail Park and we have been exploring options to develop an additional retail unit between TK Maxx and Argos.

“This land was formerly used as a garden centre for Focus DIY but since the collapse of that retailer and re-occupation of the main retail unit by TK Maxx, the land has been vacant and unused.

“This design of a new retail unit which can meet Sports Direct’s business requirements on this land is now in its final stages and an agreement has been reached between LaSalle and Sports Direct who will occupy this new unit should planning permission be granted.

“This will allow Sports Direct to trade from a purpose built retail unit, protecting existing jobs as well as creating further positions due to the operation of a larger store.

“It is expected that some 90 FTE positions could be created as a result of the proposals.

“The relocation of Sports Direct will allow LaSalle to retain a key retailer as well as to attract a new retailer into their former premises.

“The retailer in question is a retail brand not already represented in Shrewsbury and is a retailer that solely locates in retail and shopping park locations as opposed town centre stores. The re-occupation of the unit will create approximately 35 FTE positions.

“Therefore the combined proposals will create approximately 125 FTE positions available to the local employment market which would represent a significant uplift from employment positions currently available.

“The proposals will further enhance the offer of the Meole Brace Retail Park as well as lead to the introduction of a new retailer into Shrewsbury helping the town retain retail spend that is currently being spent at locations such as Telford.”