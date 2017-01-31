Two giant freezers agreed for Shrewsbury M&S Foodhall

Marks & Spencer has been given approval to have two 40ft refrigeration containers at one of its sites in Shrewsbury for three months a year.

Shropshire Council has agreed to the containers in the service yard at M&S Foodhall on Meole Brace Retail Park, from November 1 to January 31, to help with the increase in trade for the festive season.

In a letter to Shropshire Council, Laura Mellon of M&S said: “The container is required to increase the storage capacity at our store over the Christmas peak trading period.

“During this time, Marks and Spencer experience very high levels of demand for goods and therefore turn over a higher level of stock than at other times of the year.

"The additional storage space reduces the risk of the store running out of stock and consequently improves consumer satisfaction.”

Shropshire Council’s planning department confirmed the approval in a letter from development manager Ian Kilby.