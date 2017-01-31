Shropshire haulage firm goes into liquidation

A Shropshire haulage company has gone into liquidation.

Creditors have been called in over Morris Motor Services Ltd, previously known as Valley Motor Services Ltd, run by director Aubrey Morris.

The firm, which was registered to Eco Park Road, Ludlow, but mainly traded from The Novers, Bishops Castle, was the subject of an insolvency meeting at Ludlow Mascall Centre on Thursday.

Timothy Frank Corfield of Walsall firm Griffin & King is acting as insolvency practitioner.

The firm is not to be confused with car repair firm Morris Autos, based on Corve Street in Ludlow, which is not related in any way to the Bishops Castle haulage firm.