Severnside Housing gets £145,000 grant cash to help people into work

Social housing provider Severnside Housing has been awarded £145,000 in grant funding to help people in Shrewsbury to find work.

The grant is part of a successful £3 million bid to secure Building Better Opportunities funding from the Big Lottery Fund, and the European Social Fund for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The programme is attempting to invest in local projects across England, and the housing organisation said it was aimed at tackling the root causes of unemployment, promoting social inclusion and driving local jobs and growth.

Marie MacMichael, sustainable communities manager at Severnside, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured BBO funding to help local people who find it difficult to move into employment.

“With over 4,300 people in the Shrewsbury area claiming job seeking benefits we will use the funding to help the people in most need of our support.”

Severnside will focus its support on people aged 19 or over, targeting those who are at most risk of social exclusion, including people with disabilities, people who are 50 or older, homeless people, and people with mental health issues.

It will also focus on people from black and minority ethnic communities, particularly those from the Gypsy Roma and travelling communities, and families with multiple and complex needs.

Finally, it will be aimed at supporting lone parents, people with caring responsibilities, as well as people who live in areas of deprivation.

Support is offered at Severnside’s job clubs and drop-in sessions at the Digital Den at Meole Brace between 11am and 1pm on Tuesdays, and every Wednesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

They will also be held at Castlefields Digital Den, and on Fridays between 10am and 12pm at Shrewsbury Baptist Church in Crowmere Road.