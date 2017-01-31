Chicken giant is hit by decline in prices

Chicken processing giant Faccenda has pointed to low prices after reporting a fall in operating profit.

Accounts for its last trading year show that revenue was broadly flat, increasing by £3 million – less than one per cent – to £526 million, as deflation in the market took hold.

Operating profit, meanwhile, fell by more than £4 million to £7.7 million, and the bottom line swung to a loss of £642,282, compared with a £9.58 million profit the year before.

The company, which has significantly expanded its Telford operation in recent years, said it had been faced with a “tough trading environment”, and that it had continued to invest in the business as it plans for fresh growth in the future.

Faccenda Foods’ managing director Andy Dawkins said: “I don’t think it’s been an easy year for anyone in the industry.

“Export and wholesale prices are at historic lows, the market is as competitive as it has ever been, and these, combined with higher feed and fuel prices due to currency fluctuations, have unsurprisingly put pressure on our margins.”

But Mr Dawkins added that despite the challenging environment Faccenda had invested strongly in its food businesses, and since the end of the financial year on April 30, it has added a third line to its Telford operation.

That move, in July, came at a cost of £2 million and meant the company had the capacity to process up to 1.5 million chickens a week for a range of customers including big-name supermarkets.

“Competing in this market requires investment for the long term so that your supply chain is efficient, sustainable and fit for the future,” he said.

“This has been our approach when making investment decisions.

“It’s been a tough year but we’ve held up well. Our balance sheet remains strong and we are well positioned in growth markets.

“Regardless of the prevailing economic conditions some simple rules hold true – focus on your people, focus on your customers and focus on the long term. We’ll continue to do this and in the year ahead.”

The Brackley-headquartered company has recently been advertising for further staff in Telford, where it employs about 1,100 people following a £35 million investment to expand the plant.

Faccenda said in its accounts statement that “over-supplied” European export and wholesale markets had affected profitability for both its chicken and turkey operations.

But it added that it was meeting its objectives with various investments, including growing its convenience food business, spending £6 million on new despatch facilities, and investing £1.5 million in tackling campylobacter.

It is also putting about £7 million into installing “sustainable biomass fuelled heating systems” across its farming estate.