McDonald’s to expand Shrewsbury restaurant weeks after announcing Pride Hill closure

Plans have been submitted to expand a McDonald’s restaurant in Shrewsbury.

The fast food giant wants to make improvements to its drive-through provision at the restaurant on Battlefield Road, Harlescott.

It comes just weeks after the news McDonald’s would be closing its historic restaurant on Pride Hill in the town when its lease expires next month.

The plans are for an 11.3 square metre extension to the building to house the additional drive-thru booth and corridor, to facilitate improvements to the operations of the store.

A design and access statement submitted to Shropshire Council said: “A new fast forward booth will allow for a customer to pull forward to a third booth, if there is a small delay in the order, rather than driving through to the Grill Bays.

“This allows the traffic flow to be retained through the drive-thru lane.

“Initial studies have found that the inclusion of a fast forward booth reduces the need for Grill Bays by 85 per cent, which has allowed for the reduction in its provision.

“Three parking spaces will be removed to allow the changed exit to the drive-thru lane, but this has been reviewed and the provision is considered appropriate for the operational requirements of the store.

“One existing grill bay will be converted into a standard parking bay.”