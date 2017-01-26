Bridgnorth wins another national award

Bridgnorth is soaring through 2017 on a high after winning its second national award in just over a month.

The town's "Christmas Lighting Up Event" has won the Best Small Speciality Market category at the British Market of the Year Awards in Birmingham.

The competition is run by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA), and the competition saw markets across the country battle it out.

Bridgnorth's award-winning event combines local food and crafts, a fun fair and an evening programme of entertainment, crammed into its traditional high street. It fully involves its local community, is provided on a very limited budget and has grown to become an event of county-wide significance.

More than 125,000 votes were cast to crown the 13 winners in the different categories.

Presenting the awards at a ceremony, High Streets Minister Andrew Percy said: “Markets are a vital part of Britain’s bustling high streets. They are a platform for entrepreneurs, support our local economies and are a central part of communities across the country.

“Bridgnorth is a wonderful example of how to support local businesses. A winner in this year’s Great British High Street Awards, this new accolade for the Christmas Lighting Up Event demonstrates the strength of the local community and I’d like to congratulate them on their well deserved award.”

NABMA President, Councillor Chris Rosling-Josephs said: "NABMA is delighted with the continuing success of its One Day Conference and The Great British Market Awards.

“Once again we have demonstrated that markets have many success stories to celebrate and we will use these positive messages to promote the value of markets."