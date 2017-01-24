The Park Inn hotel in Telford up for sale

A hotel in Telford is among six that have gone up for sale.

The Park Inn is now on the market through Christie and Co. The six hotels are on the market for £50 million for the group with the option to be free of the current Park Inn branding and Carlson Rezidor management.

The hotels are available on a whole, sub group or individual basis.

With an average of 144 guest bedrooms, each hotel offers conference, banqueting and leisure facilities. In addition, there is a range of enhancement and rebranding opportunities for the new owners.

Christie and Co, a specialist business property advisor, says that the hotels reflect the growth in the hotel market. They have enjoyed an 11 per cent growth in turnover in the last three years.

Jeremy Jones, head of brokerage hotels at Christie & Co, said: “The availability of these hotels in key trading markets offers an opportunity to acquire about 865 bedrooms perfect for further selective investment and repositioning.

“We anticipate the properties will appeal to a wide range of buyers – from those seeking to purchase a one-off property to a wider global group looking to expand its current portfolio. The prospect of securing these hotels will also appeal to the growing number of international investors attracted to the UK,” said Mr Jones.