easyBus to easyCoach: New hire firm to launch in Shrewsbury

A man behind low-cost airport transport from Shropshire is to launch a new coach hire company in the county.

Andrew Martin, who launched the easyBus franchise that takes people to Manchester Airport from stops at Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry from £2, said the success of that inspired him to launch his new franchise, easyCoach.

Mr Martin said the idea came about after a conversation with easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

The franchise will be run from a unit in Harlescott, and could see up to 10 coaches being hired out by the summer, creating six new jobs initially.

Today, Mr Martin said there was a demand in the market for this service and customers could be confident of good service as the firm is backed by a recognised brand.

“We have taken on a lease on a yard at Harlescott for the operation,” he said.

“It was on the back of a conversation I had with Stelios where we said we have got the yard and the management of easyBus and have many years’ experience in the coaching industry.

“We said we might as well get some vehicles and look to provide a service here. There is a gap in the market.

“There are not really any coach operators based in Shrewsbury, everybody is based around the area with nobody really in the town centre.

“We thought why not build on the successes of easyBus and open easyCoach?

“We have got two coaches already. The first step is to get them liveried up.

“The plan is to do local tour work, day trips and excursions, weddings and the like. We will also then look to do further afield work going into Europe.

“We are going to roll it out quite quickly. In six months time we might have six to ten coaches operating.

“The great thing is it is backed by a tried-and-tested brand. Customers can be assured of a product with a guaranteed level of service much like easyJet.

“The coaches will be out and about by the end of January, that is the timescale we are working on. There is definitely demand for quality coach travel both locally and nationally and with a recognised brand we want to provide that.”

Mr Martin said he was delighted with the response to his easyBus service, which launched in October, with passenger numbers gradually rising.