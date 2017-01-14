Joy for publisher after In The Night Garden deal

A publisher in Shropshire has won the right to create a magazine for one of the country’s most popular children’s brands.

Redan Publishing sells more than 20 million magazines a year across the globe, and is based in Abbey Lawn in Shrewsbury.

Now it is set for a fresh boost after agreeing a deal to publish a title for In The Night Garden, the immensely popular children’s brand which features characters such as Igglepiggle, and Upsy Daisy.

Redan managing director Julie Jones said: “Over the past 10 years In the Night Garden has established itself as an iconic, evergreen children’s brand and as a pre-school magazine specialist we are delighted to be able to add it to the Fun To Learn portfolio.

“Igglepiggle and friends are perfectly placed to guide children through the early years of learning, something that the Fun to Learn brand has become synonymous with.

“We’re absolutely delighted with how the new magazine looks and hope that it will be a hit with adults and children alike.”

Tom Roe, commercial director at DHX Brands, added: “We’re thrilled to have Redan on board as our new magazine partner. They have done a fantastic job developing a magazine which will deliver hours of fun for the next generation of In The Night Garden fans.”

Shropshire already has links to In The Night Garden, whose popularity is cemented by a nightly programme on BBC children’s channel CBeebies.

Telford-based toy company Golden Bear creates a number of the toys associated with the series, including the Ninky Nonk train which features regularly.

The first issue of the new magazine, which is aimed at two-to-five-year-olds, will be published on January 19.

Redan was established in 1991 by Robert Sutherland, managing director of Marvel Comics in the UK, and his colleagues Jenny O’Connor and Diana Turner. The company also has offices in New York.

It publishes magazines for children’s brands including Peppa Pig and Disney.