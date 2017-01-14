Businesses urged to enter the Shropshire Star Excellence In Business Awards

Businesses are being urged to submit their entries for this year’s Shropshire Star Excellence In Business Awards.

Entries opened for the annual awards ceremony this week, and there is now a month for companies to register for an award.

The gongs will be handed out at a glittering awards ceremony at Royal Air Force Museum Cosford on May 4.

The Excellence In Business Awards recognise the very best of Shropshire and Mid Wales’ businesses, and casts a spotlight on the successes of all the finalists.

Eight categories are up for grabs, including the one for the overall Business of the Year, sponsored by Enterprise Flex-E-Rent, while others include Customer Champion, sponsored by Rybrook Shrewsbury, and Young Business of the Year, sponsored by Rent-A-Space.

The Shropshire Star is the sponsor of the Micro Business of the Year Award, Small To Medium Sized Business of the Year is sponsored by Greenhous, while Star Employment Services backs the Best Place To Work award.

Those involved in food and farming can apply for the Agricultural, Food and Farming Champion Award, sponsored by Higgs & Sons, and those who are training the next generation might wish to apply for the Apprentice Employer Award, sponsored by the University of Wolverhampton.

The categories are designed to ensure that every business in the area can enter, and take advantage of an opportunity to sing their success stories to the cream of the business crop.

More than 300 people will be present at the awards ceremony in the spring, and now is the time to ensure that your business stands a chance of going away with one of these important accolades.

All entries must be submitted by close of play on Tuesday, February 14. To register, visit shropshire-eiba.co.uk

Star editor Martin Wright said: “We are delighted to have launched this year’s hunt for the very best of Shropshire business, and its now vital for companies themselves to get involved.

“The event at RAF Museum Cosford is always a spectacular occasion, with a vibrant atmosphere of celebration and anticipation, and we would urge local business owners to ensure they are part of that.”