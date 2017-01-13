The big cheese: Giant Shropshire warehouse is full of the stuff

It boasts 75,000 square feet of space – and it is stuffed full of cheese.

This is the first look inside the new Shropshire warehouse for dairy giant Arla.

There are around 32,000 pallets, stacked high in the giant storage centre in Whitchurch.

The cheese is kept refrigerated, ready to be matured and then transported to supermarkets and food manufacturers across the UK.

More on this story: Dairy giant Arla officially opens giant new cheese warehouse in Whitchurch

The warehouse is also paradise for connoisseurs of cheese, with varieties being lorried in from as far away as Devon in the south and Lockerbie in Scotland.

Ian Brown vice president of Arla Foods UK Logistics, said: “Its is a really fantastic facility.”