Ludlow's Budgens supermarket to close after just eight months, claims MP Philip Dunne

A Ludlow town centre supermarket is set to close just eight months after it opened, according to an MP.

The Budgens shop in Tower Street, Ludlow, is believed to be one of 12 stores owned by The Food Retailer group under threat of closure, the town’s MP Philip Dunne has claimed.

The company has not yet confirmed which shops will close.

The chain took on the store from Co-operative in May last year as the Co-op sold off 36 former Somerfield sites.

Mr Dunne said: “It is very disappointing Budgens is due to close, so soon after taking on the store from the Co-op. I understand Budgens is trying to redeploy staff if possible.”

A spokesman for The Food Retailer Operations Limited said it had seen “disappointing trading results” the board of the group had launched a company voluntary arrangement – an arrangement for an insolvent company to pay creditors over a fixed period.

“Subject to consultation with staff and landlord negotiations, it is anticipated that up to 12 stores could close in due course.

“All remaining stores will continue to trade as normal and where possible, staff will be redeployed in order to limit redundancies,” he said.

Both Mr Dunne and Andy Boddington, Shropshire councillor for Ludlow North, said they understood the Ludlow store would be one of those in line to close.