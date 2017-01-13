240 jobs on way as car parts firm opening Telford factory

More than 200 jobs are on the way to Shropshire after another car parts manufacturer revealed plans to set up a factory in Telford.

Austrian company Polytec Group has become the latest company to submit plans to build a factory on the T54 business park close to Junction 4 of the M54, which could create as many as 240 jobs.

The company develops and makes plastic parts for the automotive sector, mainly for the outside of cars.

At present it has its UK headquarters in Bromyard, Herefordshire, but has won a number of new contracts which will mean it needs more manufacturing space.

It will retain its existing factory and build its Telford site in three phases.

The company said the initial phase would create about 100 jobs, while a planning application submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council suggests that number could rise to 240 as the site is expanded.

The development will start with a new paint plant and assembly hall, before adding a manufacturing facility and finally an additional assembly hall.

In a statement Polytec said: “We are very excited about this investment as it will allow us to both increase our capacity and introduce the latest technologies specifically in the painting process.” The company already employs 4,200 people at 25 sites around the world.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council’s leader, said: “This is fantastic news for the borough and is another victory for our business winning and business supporting approach.

“The investment into strategic improvements both through our £50 million Growth fund and Marches Local Enterprise Partnership funding has been critical in enabling this development to come forward.”

The plant will be next door to the new castings factory being built by Magna International at T54, which capitalises on the town’s proximity to Jaguar Land Rover’s operations on the i54 site.

It is the latest deal to see land sold to companies to develop their own factories under a deal between the council and the Homes and Communities Agency.

Councillor Davies added: “This builds on last year’s announcement of Magna International’s plans to build their aluminium casting facility at T54.“I confidently expect that there will be more positive news for Telford as a result of the Land Deal with the Homes and Communities Agency in the coming months.”

Karl Tupling, the HCA’s general manager for the Midlands, added: “Alongside our recent land sale to Magna Cosma Castings, Polytec’s proposed investment has the potential to bring significant jobs to Telford and fits squarely with the local strategy to encourage automotive supply chain growth.”

“New skilled jobs means increased demand for housing and the HCA is also working closely with Telford & Wrekin Council to develop significant housing through schemes such as Lawley and Lightmoor.”