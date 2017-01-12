Property firm snaps up Shrewsbury town centre shopping pitch for £10.3 million

A block of half a dozen shops and two restauants in Shrewsbury town centre have been snapped up in a £10.3 million property deal.

UK property investment company Custodian REIT has bought the prime pitch on the corner of Pride Hill and High Street.

The properties are occupied by Paperchase, Holland & Barrett, Azzuri Restaurants (trading as ASK), Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Thomas Cook, Greggs, Sam's Club (trading as House of the Rising Sun), Whittards and William Hill.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, managing director of Custodian Capital Limited (the company's discretionary investment manager), said: "We are delighted to have acquired this very prominent block in Shrewsbury's prime retail pitch.

"The town benefits from a large and affluent catchment population and is a strong draw for local and tourist visitors alike.

"The town centre enjoys a very high occupancy rate, many leading national multiple retailers and a thriving independent retailer mix, demonstrating its strength and vitality as a retail destination."

The current passing rent on the properties is £667,300 per annum.

The agreed purchase price of £10.3 million was funded from the company's existing debt facilities, resulting in net gearing increasing to 19.6% loan to value.