40 jobs on way as Aldi plans to build Whitchurch store

Up to 40 jobs are on the way as part of plans for an Aldi store in Whitchurch.

The discount food retailer wants to build a food store off Wrexham Road.

Prior to submitting a planning application, residents will be able to view and provide feedback on the plans at a public exhibition hosted by the firm.

Aldi spokesman Charlotte Fitzgerald said: “A new food store in this area would provide local residents with high-quality produce at reduced prices in a convenient location.

“We are looking forward to speaking with the community about our plans and listening to their views on them.

“We very much hope that people will be able to join us at the exhibition, at which members of the project team will be on hand to provide further information and answer any questions.”

The firm said the store could create up to 40 permanent full and part-time jobs for local people, in addition to roles during construction and supply chain opportunities.

It also said the building has been designed to respect the appearance of the surrounding area and will feature a mono pitch roof with a two-storey frontage, reducing to a single storey at the rear of the building.

As part of the application, Aldi is also proposing to introduce traffic management measures and new parking arrangements on Wrexham Road, which are being introduced to improve the current road situation.

The exhibition will take place on January 19 at The Dodington Lodge in Whitchurch, from 3pm and 7pm.

Peggy Mullock, Shropshire councillor for Whitchurch, said: “I think its good that companies like Aldi are looking at Whitchurch. It contacted Shropshire Council asking what the problems are and they now want to hear what people think.”

In 2015 Aldi revealed plans for up to six new stores across Shropshire, including in Whitchurch, as part of a £600 million expansion.

The supermarket said it was aiming to increase its UK workforce to 35,000, as well as open 130 new stores in the two-year planned investment.