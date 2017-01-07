Shrewsbury gas explosion site to be used for hotel expansion

The site of the devastating 2010 Shrewsbury gas explosion that seriously injured five people will be used to expand a landmark town hotel, it was revealed today.

The land, on the corner of Bridge Street and Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury, has lain empty and boarded up since the remnants of the building destroyed in the 2010 gas explosion was cleared.

Now pub giant Wetherspoon has confirmed that it purchased the 0.6 acre site back in 2015.

The company says it plans to use the land for the expansion of The Shrewsbury Hotel.

The news comes as this week marks the seventh anniversary of the explosion, which injured 11 people, five of them seriously.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The Shrewsbury Hotel has enjoyed great success over the years, both as a hotel and pub.

“We are keen to increase the number of rooms available.

“This will benefit both Wetherspoon and the tourist industry in Shrewsbury itself.”

Mr Gershon said the company is looking to get planning permission to make the hotel bigger, adding an extra 20 bedrooms.

He revealed that if planning permission for a development is granted, the company would hope to start redevelopment later this year.

Under the proposals JD Wetherspoon would also be looking to use some of the land to create an expanded garden area.

If the development is granted planning permission it would mean an end to the very visual reminder of the explosion, with the site having remained boarded up and sealed off for a number of years.

The owner of the site had remained secret since it was sold by Halls in 2015, with a confidentiality agreement preventing it from revealing the new owners, or the value of the sale.

The explosion in 2010 left part of Shrewsbury looking like a war zone.

Emergency services said it was a miracle there were no fatalities.

But Sarah Pearse, Scott Godbold and Sam Devine-Turner and their friend Annie Davies all suffered serious burns in the explosion, while Kiley McDonnell, a pantomime actor who was also in the building, was paralysed from the waist down.

Councillor, Andrew Bannerman, who represents Quarry and Coton Hill, welcomed the news that the site will now have a new use.

He said an expanded hotel could provide a boost for the local economy.

He said: “We have been waiting for the redevelopment of this site for a long time.

“Having empty streets in the town is off-putting for visitors and businesses and it would be great if this site is redeveloped in a sensitive and nice way that contributes to the street scene as well as the local economy.”

Wetherspoon has more than 40 hotels across the country but the Shrewsbury Hotel was the first the company bought.