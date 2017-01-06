Former Shrewsbury Argos store could become bar or restaurant

A former Argos store in Shrewsbury which has stood empty for more than two years could be turned into a new bar and restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to Shropshire Council for a change of use for the unit on Claremont Street from retail to pub/restaurant.

Under the proposals, the new two-storey venue would have bars, a kitchen and seating areas as well as an outdoor first-floor terrace area.

A total of 60 jobs would be created in the venture, 10 full-time and 50 part-time.

The designs are the brainchild of Wisetrace Holdings Ltd, a company which has completed similar projects in Chester, Mold and St Asaph.

Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys who are planning agents for Wisetrace, said the company wanted to create “a recognisable venue and destination” for the town centre.

In a planning statement, he said: “The site has been carefully selected by the applicant as a heavily experienced entrepreneur with a portfolio of successfully run pub/restaurants with a history of impressive conversion schemes.

“At present, the site is vacant. It has been vacant for in excess of two years and is under the ownership of the applicant.

“The works that would be carried out under this proposal would rejuvenate an otherwise unsightly building, continuing the rising employment opportunities within Shrewsbury town centre.

“The applicant would like to emphasise that the proposed works are not for the purpose of creating another generic drinking establishment within Shrewsbury town centre.

“The applicant would like to create a recognisable venue and destination that will become well known within the county town for its excellent standard of food and drink service.

“Individual features will include the charismatic open plan kitchen on the first floor, with the terrace seating area as well as a large bar on the ground floor.

“By supporting this scheme, Shropshire Council would allow inward business investment from an accomplished entrepreneur who does not yet operate in Shropshire.

“Permission for the scheme would show a positive, sustainable approach to other likely investors who see the town of Shrewsbury as a future growth market featuring a wealth of retail, heritage and cultural opportunities to capitalise on.

“Creating diversity and renovating the unsightly vacant building will help improve the appeal to Claremont Street, featuring positive repercussions for surrounding businesses through an increase in footfall following the opening of a respected food and drink establishment.

“Considering the number of people who would be employed by Wisetrace Holdings LTD along with the careful yet contemporary approach taken to the internal and external design, it is put forward that the scheme presents a chance to continue thriving development within Shrewsbury town centre.”

Drawings accompanying the application show images displaying the name The Claremont on the front of the building, although there is no confirmation that is the planned name of the venue.

An application form says it would be open from 10am to 1am Monday to Friday and 10am to 2am on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

The owners have also submitted a premises licence application for the venue which would allow it to sell alcohol.