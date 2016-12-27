Costa Coffee coming to Shrewsbury's Sundorne Retail Park

A new Costa Coffee outlet is to be built on a Shrewsbury retail park.

Shropshire Council has granted planning permission for the new coffee shop to be built on Sundorne Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

The development will see a new pod built on a section of underused car park on the site to the south of Dunelm Mill on the retail park at Arlington Way.

It will include an outside seating area and new landscaping.

As a result of the work, 16 car parking spaces and 12 trees will be lost. However, agents on behalf of Costa say a section of replacement planting is proposed as part of the development.

In a document submitted with the application, Costa says being allowed to build the site at Sundorne will help it continue to compete with other shopping destinations such as Meole Brace Retail Park.

It said: “The proposed operation will act as a complimentary facility to the wider retail park and it is intended to meet the needs of the visitors to the retail park and act as a convenience for customers who have already made a journey to Sundorne for other purposes.

“Costa has identified the site at Sundorne Retail Park as an ideal opportunity to expand its offer within Shrewsbury to serve those existing customers visiting the retail park and surrounding office park businesses.”

The company says its existing coffee shop at 16 High Street within the town centre will remain trading as Costa Coffee and that the new outlet would compliment it.

Its application adds: “The willingness to expand signifies the strength and demand in the market and will lead to further investment into the Sundorne Retail Park and wider area.

“Extending the range of services offered will also help Sundorne Retail Park to continue to compete with the likes of Meole Brace Retail Park.

“The application proposals result in the loss of 16 car parking spaces and the scheme does not propose any replacement spaces. However, Sundorne Retail Park currently has 750 parking spaces.

“Costa Coffee will be providing a direct service to those customers who have already visited Sundorne Retail Park as part of the wider retail offer.

“Due to the nature of the proposed development it is unlikely to become a trip generating use in its own right and will draw the majority of its trade from existing visitors to the retail park.

“This approach is consistent with numerous retail parks across the country and the proposal will complement the existing retail offer at Sundorne.

“As with town centre destinations, Costa Coffee have a strong business requirement to be located in close proximity to the retailers within the retail park.

“It is considered by Costa Coffee that the service they provide complements Sundorne and it is this occupier requirement that acts as a key driver for the scheme design and location at Sundorne Retail Park.”

Access to the new coffee shop will be through the existing car park.