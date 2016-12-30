Man suffers multiple injuries as couple endure 15-minute attack by group of men in Shrewsbury

A man needed hospital treatment for multiple injuries after a couple were subjected to a 15-minute attack in Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following the incident which took place earlier this month.

Daniel Butler of West Mercia Police said the attack was considered as a "serious assault" and that they were now looking for anyone who had seen the incident, which took place at Barker Street and Claremont Bank as a couple tried to get a taxi after leaving a nightclub.

He said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault took place on Barker Street and Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury, in the early hours Saturday, December 10.

"A couple were out at a nightclub and after a brief altercation they left, heading towards a taxi. On their way to the taxi area the couple were attacked by a group of men.

"The attack is believed to have been sustained for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

"A 26-year-old man required hospital treatment after receiving injuries to his elbow, eye and other areas."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting referencing incident number 457S121216. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org