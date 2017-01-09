School places: Shropshire parents warned time is running out for applications

Parents of children due to start school this September are being warned time is running out to get their applications in.

The final cut-off for admissions for this year’s intake at primary schools is Sunday in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Parents are being warned that their youngsters risk missing out if they do not get their applications completed on time.

It applies to children born between September 1, 2012, and August 31, 2013.

Carol Sneddon, Shropshire Council’s school admissions manager, said: “Parents are being urged to make their application before this date to avoid the risk of being disadvantaged.

“A formal application from a parent is required before a school reception place can be allocated. Some parents may mistakenly believe that a school place will be offered automatically – this is not the case. Even if a child attends a nursery on a school site, or an older brother or sister is attending the school, or the family live a short distance from the school, it is still necessary to make an application.

“If parents do not apply before the closing date, the application must be treated as late, in which case it would be considered after all those received by the closing date have been allocated a place.

“At that stage the preferred school might already be full, and parents would be offered a place at an alternative school to their preference.”

Cathy Hobbs, of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It is really important to apply on time as families who do so maximise their chances of getting a place at one of their preferred schools, and we urge parents to ensure that they have completed the application. If they need any help or are unsure about how to apply please contact us for support and advice.”

Parents in Shropshire can apply online here or by telephone on 0345 678 9008.

Parents in Telford & Wrekin can apply online here.

Alternatively, they can visit their local library and ask a member of staff to help submit an application.