Meole Brace School in Shrewsbury closes due to heating problems

A Shrewsbury secondary school will be closed tomorrow due to problems with the heating system.

Meole Brace School has announced it will be closed to pupils for the day, but is expected to re-open on Thursday.

A statement on the school website said: "Please note that due to the lack of heating school will be closed for all students on Wednesday, January 4.

"School should reopen as normal on Thursday."

Shropshire Council said the issues were to do with the school's heating system.